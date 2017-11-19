1 in 3 adults to avoid talking politics over holiday season

Do you talk politics over turkey?

Well according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Friday, almost one-third of all adults will actively avoid political conversations when they see friends and family over Thanksgiving and the December holidays.

That poll shows a majority of Americans consider politics to be among their “least favorite” topics to discuss over the holidays, especially in “mixed company,” even more than religion or personal finances.

What topics will you avoid next week at Thanksgiving dinner? How do you divert the conversation if it’s heading in a direction you don’t like? Have you ever tried agreeing before you gather on what subjects should be avoided?