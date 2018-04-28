10-year-old boy dies after falling under school bus

Friday morning, a 10-year-old Missouri boy died after he was run over by a school bus, says, Officials.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, ZjeQualin Cody, a fourth grader was running to catch the bus when he tripped and fell under the vehicle’s wheels.

The 39-year-old who was driving the bus and has not been identified called police shortly after.

ZjeQualin was taken to a local hospital but died from what was determined to be blunt force trauma from the accident.

Missouri Poplar Bluff school district Superintendent Scott Dill said in a statement the bus driver was unaware the 10-year-old was chasing after the bus.

According to reports, students were riding the bus at the time of the accident, and many are asking why their classmate died.



(ZjeQualin Cody pictured above.)

This story will be updated once more information is available.

