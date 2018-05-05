10-Year-Old Boy Shot in Drive-by in Jacksonville

A 10-year-old boy is recovering in a Jacksonville hospital and police say he is an innocent victim of a drive-by shooting that took place just before 11pm on Friday. Police say multiple shots were fired in the direction of a home on Jessica Lane in Jacksonville’s Westside. A shot went through the bedroom window, hitting the boy. He was in his bedroom playing video games at the time. Fortunately, the child’s injuries aren’t life threatening.

Officials say there’s no suspect or vehicle description known at this time. Multiple people were in the home at the time of the shooting and police will be speaking with witnesses and other people in the neighborhood. Authorities are asking anyone with any information to come forward and call 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for a possible reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

