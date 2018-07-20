10-year-old Delray Beach Boy Shot in Drive-By Feud
By 850 WFTL
Jul 20, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

A 10-year-old Delray Beach boy was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting related to an ongoing feud between two families.
Delray Beach police say the shooters fired 14 rounds at two people outside the house and one of the bullets went through the front door and hit the boy in the thigh.

While the child’s injury is not life threatening, police say if the bullet was a few inches higher, he could be dead.
The boy’s shooting is the 46th shooting tied to the ongoing battle between the James and Johnson families.
The spat between the families allegedly started in 2009 with a fight in a nightclub.
The Delray Beach Detectives have been tracking the shootings since the May 2014 killing of Pernell James, 23, on Atlantic Avenue.
The violence isn’t gang or drug-related instead it’s simply because of bad blood according to police.
No one seems to remember what the 2009 nightclub fight was about, but police think one member of one group was disrespectful to another.

