$10,000 Reward Offered for Baby Found Dead in Boynton Inlet

Authorities are now offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding the death of ‘baby June’ and those who are responsible.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw made the announcement Thursday regarding the infant that was found floating off of the Boynton Beach Inlet.

“It’s incomprehensible to me that people out there that have information about this case have not come forward,” Sheriff Bradshaw said.

“You know out there who you are. You know you have this information. And I expect you to come forward and if it takes $10,000 to solve it, so be it,” he continued.

Authorities believe the baby was born between May 25th and May 28th and is either mixed race, black or Hispanic. They also reported that the newborn may have floated up to Palm Beach County from Broward.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to Call Detective C. Hamilton 561.688.4155 or email Hamiltonc@pbso.org.

