105 New Laws Take Effect in Florida on July 1

At the stroke of midnight, 105 bills signed by Governor Rick Scott took effect in our state. Among them are:

— HB 5001: An $88.7 billion budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year. The new budget boosts public-school funding by $101.50 per student.

— HB 7087. A $170 million tax-cut package that provides relief for farmers and property owners who have been affected by Hurricane Irma. It also provides a sales-tax “holiday” in August for back-to-school shoppers, and retroactively covers a disaster-preparedness tax “holiday” from June that coincided with the beginning of hurricane season.

— HB 7055: Expands the use of voucher-like scholarships to send more public-school students to private schools. One part of the bill will allow students who have been bullied or harassed transfer to private schools.

— HB 21: Aims at preventing patients from becoming addicted to prescription painkillers and taking street drugs such as heroin and fentanyl. It puts limits on prescriptions that doctors can write for treatment of acute pain. However, cancer patients, as well as the terminally ill, palliative care patients, and those with major trauma would be exempt.

— SB 1013: Seeks to put Florida on year-round daylight-saving time. It still requires congressional approval.

— HB 29: The “Don Hahnfeldt Veteran and Military Family Opportunity Act” reduces professional licensing fees and requirements for certain categories of military members, veterans and their spouses.

— SB 140: Explains that marriage licenses may be issued to those under age 18 for certain circumstances.

— HB 631: Gives private businesses and homeowners the choice of allowing public use of beach on their property.

Other new state statutes include:

“Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act:” Requires sworn law enforcement officers to be stationed in every school across the state, and requires schools to hold active shooter training every semester.

Telephone Solicitation (“Florida Call-Blocking Act”): Authorizes telecommunication providers to block certain calls while prohibiting the blocking of certain other calls.

Prescription Drug Pricing Transparency: Requires pharmacists to inform customers of less expensive, generically-equivalent drug products.

Written Threats to Conduct Mass Shootings or Acts of Terrorism: This law has been amended to include social media posts. It now reads: “Any person who makes, posts, or transmits a threat in a writing or other record, including an electronic record, to conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, in any manner that would allow another person to view the threat, commits a felony of the second degree.”

The post 105 New Laws Take Effect in Florida on July 1 appeared first on 850 WFTL.