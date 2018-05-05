12 Disney Theme Parks in 75 Hours

Almost everyone dreams of going to a Disney theme park, just one. But this Disney superfan had bigger goals. Canadian, Lindsay Nemeth, had dreams of visiting all of the Disney theme parks. Every single one, all around the world, for a total of 12 parks.

Not only did this superfan accomplish this goal, she did it in just 75 hours, living out her dream AND setting the record for “Fastest time to visit all Disney theme parks”. Her journey started in California and ended around the world in Japan. Never give up on your dreams!

Most people spend an entire day at a Disney theme park, does doing this trip so quickly take away the fun?