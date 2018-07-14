12 Russian agents indicted in Mueller probe ahead of Trump-Putin summit

Friday, special counsel Robert Mueller indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers accusing them of interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

The 12 agents have been charged with hacking the computer networks of members of Hillary Clinton’s campaign, the Democratic National Committee, and the Democratic Congressional Committee.

Overall, the indictment charges the agents with conspiracy to commit computer crimes, eight counts of aggravated identity theft, and conspiracy to launder money.

Additionally, two of the defendants face separate conspiracy charges for computer crimes.

The indictment comes just days before President Donald Trump is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Monday.

Democratic lawmakers called for the President to cancel the set meeting following the indictments.

However, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed Friday that the conference will go on as scheduled.

Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of NYC and personal attorney to Trump spoke about the indictments via Twitter deeming it good news for all American’s as well as stressing the President’s innocence.

The indictments Rod Rosenstein announced are good news for all Americans. The Russians are nailed. No Americans are involved. Time for Mueller to end this pursuit of the President and say President Trump is completely innocent. — Mayor Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 13, 2018

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said the indictment does not name any American citizen, but reportedly said that defendants “corresponded with several Americans during the course of the conspiracy through the internet.”

“There is no allegation in this indictment that any American citizen committed a crime,” Rosenstein said at a news conference. “There is no allegation that the conspiracy altered the vote count or changed any election result.”

Former Trump associate Roger Stone has suggested he is the unnamed person in the indictment recalling previous correspondence with Russian officials.

According to U.S. Deputy Attorney Rod Rosenstein, the President was made aware of the indictment before his overseas trip.

Despite the indictments, Rosenstein reportedly said it’s unclear if their efforts changed the outcome of the election.

