Tuesday, 17 states including Washington, New York, and California, have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the separation of immigrant families at the U.S.-Mexican border.

JUST IN: 17 states and D.C. are suing the Trump administration over separation of families at the border. @ShepNewsTeam pic.twitter.com/SzHmNtTJD1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 26, 2018

In the first legal challenge by states over the Trump Administration’s ‘zero-tolerance’ policy the states, all led by Democratic attorneys general, joined Washington, D.C., in filing the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Seattle.

The 17 states involved in the lawsuit are Massachusetts, California, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.

This story will be updated once more information is available.

The post 17 states sue Trump administration over separation of families at the border appeared first on 850 WFTL.