After 19 Years, Christine McVie is opening up about her departure & return to Fleetwood Mac

Christine McVie left Fleetwood Mac 19 years ago, and now she’s opening up about what ultimately made her decide to return to the band! Back in 1998, she left the group, citing a crippling fear of flying as one of the reasons for her departure, but looking back on her time away, McVie says that her life “became something unrecognizable” before her very eyes. She missed the music, the band and performing! After conquering her fear of flying and with the help of her dear friend & bandmate, Mick Fleetwood, McVie returned to the stage with Fleetwood’s blues band and rediscovered her love for entertaining again. The rest, as they say, is history & she’s back with Fleetwood Mac & they are sounding better than ever!

