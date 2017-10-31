8 Dead, Multiple Injuries In Manhattan Road Incident, 1 In Custody

In this photo provided by the New York City Police Department, officers respond to a report of gunfire along West Street near the pedestrian bridge at Stuyvesant High School in lower Manhattan in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (Martin Speechley/NYPD via AP)

Police in New York responded to an incident in the Tribeca neighborhood of Lower Manhattan after reports of gunfire and numerous pedestrians being struck by a vehicle near West Street and Chambers Street, a few blocks from the World Trade Center.

ABC News is reporting at least 8 people are dead and numerous others have been injured after the driver of a pickup truck drove onto a bike path hitting numerous people and firing a weapon. The driver has been taken into custody and was transported to Bellevue Hospital according to local media. Other reports citing official sources place the number of dead at 6 and the number of injured at 12.

City sources tell ABC the incident does not appear to be terror related and both police and the mayor’s office say there is ‘no active threat’ at the scene or elsewhere in the city following the incident. Mayor Bill de Blasio along with the FBI and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo are en route to the scene. For more on this developing story, visit our sister station, News Talk 850 WFTL.