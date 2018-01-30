A 2-year-old has passed away, after being found unconscious in a pool in Vero Beach. The incident occurred Monday afternoon at a pool near the 1400 block off 45th avenue.

According to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, crews arrived to the home and tried to resuscitate the child, however, they were unable to do so.

The child was then taken to the Indian River Medical center where they were pronounced dead.

According to the report, the child who has a twin, gained access to the pool through a gate that was left unlocked. Authorities have launched an investigation into the case.

The post 2-Year-Old Dies After Drowning in Pool appeared first on 850 WFTL.