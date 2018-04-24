22-Year-Old Sets Off Fireworks in Mall to Steal Rolex

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man who reportedly set off a series of fireworks inside of a mall in an effort to steal a Rolex from one of it’s stores.

The incident occurred at the Sawgrass Mills mall on New Years Eve. Police say Kevin Triana went into the mall and tried on the $17,000 Rolex while another suspect set off fireworks. Triana then took off still wearing the watch on his hand. The incident also created mass panic inside the mall as shoppers and employees ran for safety believing the fireworks were gunshots. 11 people in total reported injuries.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Triana then allegedly pawned the watch and used the same fireworks tactic to steal another watch at another Florida mall.

Police caught up with Triana in Greenville, South Carolina on Sunday and arrested him. They are still, however, searching for the suspect who set off the fireworks.

According to the report, Triana was allegedly casing other jewelry stores in South Carolina.

