27-Year-Old Florida Man Punches 13-year-Old Girl at Gas Station

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after authorities said he punched a 13-year-old girl at a gas station and knocked her out. The incident occurred Saturday at a RaceTrac gas station in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Kolbe Wayne Smith was reportedly inside of the store when he encountered the young girl. Witnesses say Smith then attacked to girl for no reason knocking her out for several minutes. Several people at the scene prevented Smith from leaving until police arrived, however, Smith then struggled with police when they tried to take him into custody. Eventually, authorities were forced to use the taser in order to subdue Smith.

The teen was treated at the scene and then released into the custody of her parents who were outside filling up their vehicle at the time of the incident.

According to the report, Smith and the teen do not know each other nor was Smith provoked in any way. Smith later admitted that he took LSD and did not remember the incident at all.

The 27-year-old is facing charges of aggravated child abuse, violation of probation and resisting arrest without violence. He was taken to the Pinellas County jail, where he is being held on a $50,150 bond.

