Two U.S. Navy ships, three U.S. Coast Guard cutters, and a unit of U.S. Marines will highlight the 28th annual Fleet Week Port Everglades, April 30 – May 6. The event has been hosted by Broward Navy Days and other military support organizations since 1990. Participating units include:

U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD-3) from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

S. Navy littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS-7) from Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

S. Coast Guard cutter Confidence from Port Canaveral, Fla.

S. Coast Guard cutter Robert Yered from Miami, Fla.

S. Coast Guard cutter Willow from Charleston, S.C.

U.S. Marines, II Marine Expeditionary Force from Camp LeJeune, N.C.

“We are privileged to represent the many service members defending our nation, who are able to be here to participate in this wonderful celebration, and we are looking forward to enjoying the hospitality of the South Florida community,” said Rear Adm. Brad Skillman, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Two.

Fleet Week Port Everglades provides an opportunity for the citizens of South Florida to witness first-hand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services, and gain a better understanding of how the sea services support the Maritime Strategy and national defense of the United States. Sailors, Marines and Coastguardsmen will participate in community relations projects at schools and hospitals, attend and host receptions and enjoy time on the town.

The Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard are our nation’s first line of defense, providing presence around the world to ensure stability, build on our relationships with allies and partners, prevent wars, and provide America’s leaders with options in times of crisis.

The post 28th Annual Fleet Week Port Everglades this week appeared first on 850 WFTL.