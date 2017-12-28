Only 3 Percent Know The Words To Auld Lang Syne

A tradition done on New Year’s Eve is singing the tune Auld Lang Syne as we bring in the new year. Well, apparently most of you are doing nothing but humming along or lip-synching because a survey has found that only 3% of people actually know the words.

Research has shown that we actually know the chorus and the first few lines of the song, but after that we fall flat. What’s more interesting is that people give Mariah Carey credit for writing the song when it actually was written by Scotland’s Robert Burns.

In the poll, people also believed that lyrics from The Beatles, Taylor Swift, and ABBA were part of the 18th century poem. Also, another 45% thought lyrics to Snoop Dogg’s song “New Year’s Eve” were also part of the song.

Auld Lang Syne is is sung as a way to bid farewell to the old year and bring in the new year in many English speaking countries. Do you know the words to Auld Lang Syne?

Should old acquaintance be forgot,

and never brought to mind?

Should old acquaintance be forgot,

and old lang syne?

CHORUS:

For auld lang syne, my dear,

for auld lang syne,

we’ll take a cup of kindness yet,

for auld lang syne.

And surely you’ll buy your pint cup!

and surely I’ll buy mine!

And we’ll take a cup o’ kindness yet,

for auld lang syne.

CHORUS

We two have run about the slopes,

and picked the daisies fine;

But we’ve wandered many a weary foot,

since auld lang syne.

CHORUS

We two have paddled in the stream,

from morning sun till dine;

But seas between us broad have roared

since auld lang syne.

CHORUS

And there’s a hand my trusty friend!

And give me a hand o’ thine!

And we’ll take a right good-will draught,

for auld lang syne.

CHORUS