3, seriously injured, airlifted to hospitals after Army depot explosion
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 19, 2018 @ 4:03 PM

Thursday morning, four people were injured in an explosion at a Pennsylvania army depot housing missiles and ammunition.

Three of those were seriously injured, according to officials, they have been airlifted to hospitals in the Baltimore-area.

Letterkenny Army Deport released a statement confirming that an apparent explosion resulting in a fire occurred at approximately 7:20 Thursday morning, citing the depot Bldg. 350 as the location of the incident.

The cause and severity of the explosion remain unclear.

However, some employees reported seeing two coworkers run out of a building “screaming and on fire, one with chemical burns,” according to Fox News. 

This story will be updated once more information is available.

 

