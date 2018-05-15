3-year-old boy dies after pulled from West Palm Beach lake

A 3-year-old boy is dead after being pulled from a lake at an apartment complex in suburban West Palm Beach, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

On Tuesday, the incident reportedly occurred around 9:30 am as rescue crews responded to a missing child’s report at a lake at the Palms West Apartments off Quail Drive.

The scene drew a significant presence of both Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews and deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Rescue Divers found the young boy in the lake and took him to a local hospital where he later died.

Witnesses say the boy went to the lake to try and find his brother and a woman later called 911.

#Breaking We just learned the 3 year old boy pulled from a lake at a suburban West Palm Beach apartment complex has died. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/yeRkqxb3ZD — Michael Buczyner (@MichaelBCBS12) May 15, 2018

There is no additional information available at this time.

