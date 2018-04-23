30-40 Vehicles Disabled with Flat Tires From Metal Debris on I-95 in Lake Worth
By 850 WFTL
Apr 23, 2018 @ 8:03 AM

Massive problems on I-95 northbound in Lake Worth will cause at least 40 people to be late for work and school
Metal debris from a semi was strewn all over I-95 northbound between Lantana Road and Okeechobee Boulevard.
As vehicles passed over the debris their tires flattened. The drivers have all pulled over to the side of the road.

