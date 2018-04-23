30 Vehicles Disabled with Flat Tires From Steel Rods on I-95 in Lake Worth
By 850 WFTL
Apr 23, 2018 @ 11:03 AM

Massive problems on I-95 northbound in Lake Worth will cause at least 30 drivers to be late for work and school
Metal debris from steel rods that fell off a semi was strewn all over I-95 northbound between Lantana Road and Okeechobee Boulevard.
As vehicles passed over the debris their tires flattened. The drivers have all pulled over to the side of the road.

FHP said troopers assisted all of the affected drivers. In addition to the flat tires, some cars had damage to the wheel rims.

As of 8:41 a.m., FHP said there is no debris on the road, but troopers are still looking on the shoulders of I-95 to make sure all of the steel rods are picked up.

