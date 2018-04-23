30 Vehicles Disabled with Flat Tires From Steel Rods on I-95 in Lake Worth

Massive problems on I-95 northbound in Lake Worth will cause at least 30 drivers to be late for work and school

Metal debris from steel rods that fell off a semi was strewn all over I-95 northbound between Lantana Road and Okeechobee Boulevard.

As vehicles passed over the debris their tires flattened. The drivers have all pulled over to the side of the road.

FHP said troopers assisted all of the affected drivers. In addition to the flat tires, some cars had damage to the wheel rims.

As of 8:41 a.m., FHP said there is no debris on the road, but troopers are still looking on the shoulders of I-95 to make sure all of the steel rods are picked up.

BREAKING TRAFFIC Avoid 95 NB from Lantana rd to Okeechobee Blvd 30 to 40 vehicles with FLAT TIRES metal debris from a tractor trailer on the road creating Delays pic.twitter.com/upO50saf6R — Johann Hoffend (@Chopper5WPTV) April 23, 2018

Dozens of cars with flat tires pulled over on I-95 NB after hitting metal debris from a semi. Cars from 6th Ave S. into WPB. Traffic slow in #LakeWorth @WPTV @wptvtraffic @Chopper5WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/4rEVnSbB7a — Stephanie Susskind (@StephanieWPTV) April 23, 2018

