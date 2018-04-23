How Long Would You Let A Friend Stay At Your Place?
By Jennifer Ross
|
Apr 23, 2018 @ 6:00 AM

If a friend was going through rough times and needed a place to crash, how long would you let them stay?  According to a recent survey, only 6% say NEVER!  Another 14% say they aren’t sure.  But, 13% would let a friend stay one or two nights, and 22% say up to a week.   12% say up to 2-weeks . . . another 14% say a month and 5% say up to 3-months . . . 3% say up to 6-months . . . and 1% say up to a year!!  REALLY? And another 1% say a little longer than a year if they needed to.  But here’s the really crazy one:  9% of people said they’d let a friend stay at their place INDEFINITELY.

