How Long Would You Let A Friend Stay At Your Place?

If a friend was going through rough times and needed a place to crash, how long would you let them stay? According to a recent survey, only 6% say NEVER! Another 14% say they aren’t sure. But, 13% would let a friend stay one or two nights, and 22% say up to a week. 12% say up to 2-weeks . . . another 14% say a month and 5% say up to 3-months . . . 3% say up to 6-months . . . and 1% say up to a year!! REALLY? And another 1% say a little longer than a year if they needed to. But here’s the really crazy one: 9% of people said they’d let a friend stay at their place INDEFINITELY.