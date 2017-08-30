Are you over 35? You probably hate your job

The number of people who hate their jobs rises drastically after 35 years old. In a study, the amount of folks that had disdain for their job more than doubled once they hit 35. The research says there comes a point when you either haven’t succeeded like you wanted to, feel burned out or realize that family is more important. An expert says to help job dissatisfaction, find a project that you are passionate about and befriend co-workers. To read the full article, click here.

Did you hit a wall where you totally hated your job? Was it before or after 35?

