An Asteroid Passes By Tonight!

An asteroid the size of the Statue of Liberty is set to fly past Earth tonight. Asteroid “2010 WC9” is expected to pass Earth at about half the distance to the Moon. It’s estimated to stretch about 170-to-400 feet across. Astronomers say few objects of that size are seen passing so close to Earth, but the asteroid does not present any risk to our planet. Astronomers discovered the asteroid in 2010, but lost it for eight years until it popped up on their radar again earlier this month.