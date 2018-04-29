La Isla Del Encanto was the scene of a deadly shooting that took place on Sunday at about 2:30 am in the West Palm Plaza at South Military Trail and Forest Hill Boulevard. Four people were shot, including two security officers and one person died.

According to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s spokesman, Eric Davis, the security officers did not fire their guns. As of late Sunday afternoon, the names of the victims have not yet been released. Anyone with information about the late night shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 458-TIPS or Det. Milliner at (561) 688-4003.

The post 4 Shot, 1 Dead in Nightclub Shooting in West Palm Beach appeared first on 850 WFTL.