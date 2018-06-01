With flags and fireworks at the center of the show, West Palm Beach’s 4th on Flagler is one of South Florida’s largest free outdoor Independence Day events. In addition to the annual Military Honor Ceremony, larger-than-life games, live music and impressive 18-minute firework display the event has become known for, this year’s celebration is sure to have extra special elements in honor of its 30th anniversary. For three decades, and with fun at the center of the celebration, 4th on Flagler has delighted generations. Be sure not to miss this year’s festivities, which just might pay tribute to the years before.

Click here to see the 2018 4th on Flagler entertainment lineup. For more information, click here.

We’ll see you on Wednesday, July 4, 2018 from 5pm-10pm at 4th on Flagler!