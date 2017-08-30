The 5 things you shouldn’t say at a job interview

There are probably a lot of things you shouldn’t say at a job interview but here are 5 answers that could cost you the gig. Recruiters and managers hate to hear canned responses like “I’m a team player,””I’m looking for a new challenge” and “I’m a workaholic.” Other things that might get you the internal eye-roll at an interview are “I don’t have a salary expectation” and “I don’t like to be micromanaged.” The best thing you can do before a job interview is to practice. A recruiting expert says have a friend or family member act as the interviewer and have them ask mock questions.

What was your worst or strangest moment during a job interview?

If you’re looking for a new job or perhaps a new career, plan on attending Job Fair at Harriet Theater in CityPlace on Monday, September 18th. Click here for all the info.