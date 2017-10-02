Update: 58 Dead and 515+ Injured In Las Vegas Shooting

For updates on this story, please tune into our sister station News Talk 850 WFTL. Click HERE!

Police update the death toll after last night’s shooting in Las Vegas

Authorities have provided an update on the shooting late Sunday night in Las Vegas.

The death toll has risen to 58 and the number of injured has risen to 515.

The gunman has been identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, a white male who lived in a retirement community in Mesquite, NV with no criminal record.

A search warrant has been issued for Paddock’s home as well as another property in northern Nevada believed to be owned by the man.

ISIS has taken credit for the shooting claiming the man was a convert. The FBI has come out and categorically dismissed the idea that Paddock was connected to international terrorism.

Paddock filed a lawsuit at a resort in Las Vegas in 2012, it was dismissed in 2014. The lawsuit was based on some sort of injury.

The shooting took place near the Las Vegas strip in an open area with roughly 30,000 patrons in attendance.

According to police, 2 off-duty police officers are among the dead.

The shooter was firing upon the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay. Paddock had been in the Mandalay Bay hotel room since Sept 28.

At least eight weapons were found in the hotel room. Police have confirmed that the gunman, Stephen Paddock, killed himself.

Police are saying they are “pretty confident” that the deceased shooter is the lone gunman.

The woman, believed to be the gunman’s partner, Marilou Danley has been located, she is out of the country but police say they have made contact with her.

The two vehicles that police have been looking for have also been located.

Police are asking people who took video to turn it in to police.

Check on family and friends by calling 1-866-535-5654.