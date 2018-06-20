5000 Pigs Burned Alive Trapped in Ohio Barn Fire
Jun 20, 2018

Ohio officials say around 5000 pigs burned to death in a barn fire yesterday.

The huge fire broke out at a swine farm around 40 miles south of Columbus.

The pigs were burned alive trapped inside the barn, which burned quickly.

“The fire spread quickly throughout the facility causing intense heat and extremely heavy smoke, making it difficult for fire personnel to battle the interior of the fire,” FCSO said in a statement.

One firefighter was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

