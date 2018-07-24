A massive amount of money is on the line in tonight’s Mega Millions drawing.

More than a half billion dollars are up for grabs in the #MegaMillions lottery drawing! pic.twitter.com/sKKoVLbTrt — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 24, 2018

The Mega Millions jackpot is sitting at $512 million after no one took home the top prize Friday.

If someone does manage to strike it rich this time around and chooses the lump sum payment option, they’ll take home over $300 million.

The post $512 Million Mega Millions Jackpot Up for Grabs Tonight appeared first on 850 WFTL.