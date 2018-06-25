6 Men Released without Charges Despite Openly Carrying Weapons in Miami

Police in Miami arrested six men who were seen openly carrying guns at a park before later releasing them when they were found to be in the confines of the law.

The incident occurred Sunday morning at South Pointe Pier.

Park rangers noticed the men carrying the guns around the park and immediately called the police. When authorities arrived at the scene, the men claimed to be fishermen who were openly carrying their guns in the park as part of a protest to protect their second amendment rights.

The men were detained by police but ultimately released without charges due to a loophole in the Florida gun law that allows fishermen to openly carry guns while fishing.

Despite the law, residents and those spending the day at the park told reporters it was concerning to see several men openly carrying guns in the area especially because there was no “real reason” to do so.

“I could see if this was a freshwater canal and there were alligators around or stuff like that, but that is really ridiculous to bring a gun out here while you’re fishing,” Eddie Webb told WSVN.

After releasing the fishermen, police closed the pier for the remainder of the day.

