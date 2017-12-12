6-year-old made $11 million reviewing toys

This is one of those stories that will make you wonder what you are doing with your life.

6-year-old Ryan made $11 million playing with toys on YouTube this year. Ryan’s videos have made him one of 2017’s top YouTube entrepreneurs.

Ryan ToysReview has over 10 million followers. His parents started filming Ryan playing with toys when he was just 3-years-old. The empire has expanded to the point where NBA star Kevin Durant appeared in a video earlier this year.

Ryan’s identity and location are a closely guarded secret by his parents. They usually film Ryan’s videos on the weekend so as not to interfere with pre-school.

Have you seen his videos? Are you ready to throw your kid in front of a camera to do this kind of thing?