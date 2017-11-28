60th Grammy Awards – Pop category nominees

Here are the Pop nominees for the 2018 Grammy Awards:
Best Pop Solo Performance – Love So Soft — Kelly Clarkson, Praying — Kesha, Million Reasons — Lady Gaga, What About Us — Pink, Shape of You — Ed Sheeran.
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance – Something Just Like This — The Chainsmokers and Coldplay, Despacito — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, Thunder — Imagine Dragons, Feel It Still — Portugal. The Man, Stay — Zedd and Alessia Cara.
Best Pop Vocal Album – Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay, Lust for Life — Lana Del Rey, Evolve — Imagine Dragons, Rainbow — Kesha, Joanne — Lady Gaga.
Do you like these nominees? Did anyone get snubbed?
You can watch the 60th Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 28th on CBS.
Congratulations to the 60th #GRAMMYs nominees!
View the full list here: https://t.co/FwSnpmZbC9 pic.twitter.com/3OIYfJZoXb
— Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) November 28, 2017