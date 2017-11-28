60th Grammy Awards – Pop category nominees

Here are the Pop nominees for the 2018 Grammy Awards:

Best Pop Solo Performance – Love So Soft — Kelly Clarkson, Praying — Kesha, Million Reasons — Lady Gaga, What About Us — Pink, Shape of You — Ed Sheeran.

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance – Something Just Like This — The Chainsmokers and Coldplay, Despacito — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, Thunder — Imagine Dragons, Feel It Still — Portugal. The Man, Stay — Zedd and Alessia Cara.

Best Pop Vocal Album – Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay, Lust for Life — Lana Del Rey, Evolve — Imagine Dragons, Rainbow — Kesha, Joanne — Lady Gaga.

Do you like these nominees? Did anyone get snubbed?

You can watch the 60th Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 28th on CBS.