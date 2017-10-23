65 pounds of marijuana comes with Amazon order

A marijuana plants stands amid a plantation discovered near San Quintin in Baja California state, Mexico, Friday, July 15, 2011. Soldiers have found the largest marijuana plantation ever detected in Mexico, a huge field covering almost 300 acres (120 hectares), covered by shaded netting, the Defense Department said Thursday. The plantation is four times larger than the previous record discovery by authorities at a ranch in northern Chihuahua state in 1984. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini)

Amazon Prime has probably never offered this deal but a woman in Florida received weed with her order – 65 pounds of it.

An Orlando woman placed an order for 27-gallon storage bins. When the bins arrived, she knew something wasn’t right. She said, “They were extremely heavy, more heavy than you would think from ordering four empty bins.”

When she opened the package, the strong odor of weed hit. There was 65 pounds of marijuana inside.

Police were called and the officer who arrived at the scene was “in disbelief.” The cops took the weed and is still investigating. The woman tried to get in touch with someone at Amazon to report the “mistake.” After a month of back and forth, Amazon sent her a $150 gift card.

