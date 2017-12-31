The 7 best movies of 2017 thanks to Rotten Tomatoes

What were the best movies of 2017 according to the users of Rotten Tomatoes?

Out of 184 movies certified fresh only seven movies received perfect scores of 100% from critics. To receive a 100% rating a film has to be reviewed positively across the board.

You would be shocked to know that not a single one of the movies was a commercially pushed film.

Here are the seven movies that got 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes:

7) Quest

6) Faces Places

5) The Work

4) The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki

3) Dawson City: Frozen Time

2) Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

1) Truman

Watch all the trailers below: