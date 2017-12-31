The 7 best movies of 2017 thanks to Rotten Tomatoes
By Beth
|
Dec 31, 2017 @ 10:08 AM

What were the best movies of 2017 according to the users of Rotten Tomatoes?
Out of 184 movies certified fresh only seven movies received perfect scores of 100% from critics. To receive a 100% rating a film has to be reviewed positively across the board.
You would be shocked to know that not a single one of the movies was a commercially pushed film.

Here are the seven movies that got 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes:

7) Quest
6) Faces Places
5) The Work
4) The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki
3) Dawson City: Frozen Time
2) Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds
1) Truman

 

Watch all the trailers below:

