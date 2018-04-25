7 Things You Didn’t Know About Target

If you’re a fan of Target you know that it’s the ultimate place to shop for all your household needs and even pick up a cute outfit or two, but do you know how long the retail giant has been known as “Tarjay”? Here are 7 fun facts that even the most diehard Target fan may not know.

“Tarjay” has been Target’s nickname since 1962. The “red balls” that are in front of the store are there to make sure cars don’t drive up on the curb or into the store.

Target began as a six-story building that real estate developer, George Draper Dayton built after the Westminster Presbyterian Church fire in 1895. He turned the building into a Target in the 60s

The average Target customer is 40 years old and makes a median income of $64,000. Target shopping carts are made out of recycled material and are 15-20 pounds lighter than a normal shopping cart. If a sale item is priced with a .06 or .08 at the end, it’ll be marked down again.

