7-Year-Old Brings Loaded AK-47 to Gas Station

Authorities with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that they were called to a local gas station after a seven-year-old boy brought a loaded AK-47 to the establishment.

The incident occurred Sunday at the Mobil gas station on SE Dixie Highway.

According to the report, the gas station clerk noticed an AK-47 leaning up against the gas station door. The clerk immediately confiscated the gun, took out the bullets and put it behind his desk before calling the sheriffs department.

Around the same time police received the call about the gun, they also received a call about a Combat Exchange brand gun that was stolen during a residential robbery nearby.

Moments later a man and a seven-year-old showed up to the gas station to speak to authorities about the weapon.

The man told authorities that the seven-year-old witnesses someone steal the gun and run off.

When authorities questioned the child, he told them that a white man dressed in all white grabbed the gun from the home before driving off in a white vehicle. When authorities asked how the man and the child knew the gun was at the gas station, the child then changed his story and told authorities he saw the man head in the direction of the gas station.

The child then admitted that he took the weapon from a closet and brought it to the gas station.

Authorities returned the gun to the gun owner and advised him to take care to secure the weapon better and to keep it out of reach of children.

