72-hour sale: Southwest fares fall below $100 round-trip

Deal hunters, get ready. Southwest’s broad twice-a-year blockbuster fare sale is back, dropping round-trip fares below $100 on dozens of the carrier’s shortest routes.

The sale also includes longer routes, with the price of flights loosely tied to distance.

Flights begin at $49 each way on Southwest’s shortest routes and increase to $79, $99 or $129 each way for longer flights.

The sale launched Tuesday morning and covers travel from Oct. 31 through Dec. 19 and from Jan. 3 through Feb. 14.

Flights on Fridays and Sundays are excluded.

For Florida and Nevada flights, sale fares are good only Sunday through Wednesday for inbound flights and Tuesday through Friday for outbound flights.