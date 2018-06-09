72-year-old Faces Charges After Chopping Down Her Mangroves
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 9, 2018 @ 8:03 PM

A 72-year-old woman faces two misdemeanor charges for chopping down mangroves in her backyard without a permit.

Complaints began flooding the Florida Department of Environmental Protection in late December alleging that 72 year-old Marcia Sloulin cleared mangroves in the backyard of her home in the 700 block of Hillcrest Drive. Her neighbors happened to be developers. Without a permit, Sloulin had cut almost all of the mangroves down to the root. Regulation of mangroves is spelled out in the 1996 Mangrove Trimming and Preservation Act.  This manual was used to address the importance of mangroves to an ecosystem in addition to coexisting with homeowners.  Sloulin ended up having to pay a hefty fine.

 

The post 72-year-old Faces Charges After Chopping Down Her Mangroves appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Justify Wins 150th Belmont, Triple Crown South Florida’s Economy Ranks as One of the Largest in the World President Trump attends G7 Summit in Canada Miami-Dade policeman struck by driver who ran stop sign, says police Watch: Off-Duty Nurse & Deputy save man’s life in Ocala, FL. Cause of death surrounding Anthony Bourdain suicide revealed
Comments