72-year-old Faces Charges After Chopping Down Her Mangroves

A 72-year-old woman faces two misdemeanor charges for chopping down mangroves in her backyard without a permit.

Complaints began flooding the Florida Department of Environmental Protection in late December alleging that 72 year-old Marcia Sloulin cleared mangroves in the backyard of her home in the 700 block of Hillcrest Drive. Her neighbors happened to be developers. Without a permit, Sloulin had cut almost all of the mangroves down to the root. Regulation of mangroves is spelled out in the 1996 Mangrove Trimming and Preservation Act. This manual was used to address the importance of mangroves to an ecosystem in addition to coexisting with homeowners. Sloulin ended up having to pay a hefty fine.

