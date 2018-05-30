An 8 month old Miramar girl was killed Wednesday morning by her family’s pit bull dog in the 2400 block of Kingston drive according to police.

The girl was in the care of her grandmother at the time of the attack and the dog suspected of biting her was taken away by Broward Animal Control.

According to officials the family had raised the suspect animal since it was a puppy and was one of 3 dogs at the property.

The names of the girl and her family members, who have lived at the home since 2016, have not been released.

Police and animal control are investigating.

The post 8 Month Old Girl Killed by Pit Bull Dog appeared first on 850 WFTL.