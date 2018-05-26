Friday morning, an 8-year-old boy was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center after a firecracker exploded in his hand in Miami-Dade.

Relatives identified the victim as Quintavius Rhodes who was visiting South Florida from Atlanta.

Quintavius reportedly found the firecrackers in the family members apartment.

The boy’s index finger was blown off by the firecrackers, and there was a hole in the middle of his palm.

“They rushed him to the trauma center, and his hand is practically gone,” a family member told reporters.

Doctors are reportedly trying to salvage what remains of the boy’s hand, but he is said to be in stable condition.

Miami-dade police are investigating the matter; it is unclear at this time whether charges will be filed.

The post 8-year-old loses finger in Miami appeared first on 850 WFTL.