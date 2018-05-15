88 Year Old Justin Timberlake Fan Gets Ultimate Surprise

In case you haven’t seen it yet, there was an adorable video going around of an 88-year-old woman being surprised with Justin Timberlake tickets from her granddaughters on Easter.

Since then, the video has gone viral and even made it all the way to Timberlake’s management. The show was yesterday and grandma’s surprises kept coming.

Not only did she get to meet Timberlake before the show, the singer even gave her a special shoutout during his performance! It’s safe to say that last night at 88, her life was finally made. Congratulations to Grandma and job well done to the granddaughters!

Who is your dream concert?