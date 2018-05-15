88 Year Old Justin Timberlake Fan Gets Ultimate Surprise

In case you haven’t seen it yet, there was an adorable video going around of an 88-year-old woman being surprised with Justin Timberlake tickets from her granddaughters on Easter.
Since then, the video has gone viral and even made it all the way to Timberlake’s management. The show was yesterday and grandma’s surprises kept coming.
Not only did she get to meet Timberlake before the show, the singer even gave her a special shoutout during his performance! It’s safe to say that last night at 88, her life was finally made. Congratulations to Grandma and job well done to the granddaughters!
Who is your dream concert?
He’s a class act, y’all. Humbled by and beyond grateful for all the love shown to sweet Nammie tonight. @justintimberlake was kind, lovely and wayyyyyy cute in person. Best night ever, and FOR SURE best concert we’ve ever seen. // Can’t say nicer things about the team at @amwaycenter. We were taken care of by Tonya, Alex and Cat (on her first night as an intern!) and later by Jacoby, all of whom couldn’t have been more delightful. Tonight also wouldn’t have been the night it was without Angela and Johnny from Wright Entertainment Group. B E Y O N D grateful. #motwtour #manofthewoods