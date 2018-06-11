9-year-old Fortnite addict goes to rehab

A 9-year-old girl in the UK became so addicted to Fortnite, she wet herself instead of taking a bathroom break while playing the game. The girl has been sent to rehab.

The parents said they purchased an XBox for the child back in January. Once Fortnite was downloaded, the addiction began.

According to the parents, the girl would hit the father in the face when he attempted to stop her from playing. The school called about the child’s grades slipping and her falling asleep in class.

The parents noticed charges on their credit card for in-game extras. When they tried to limit access to the game, the 9-year-old continued to sneak around to play. When they found the urine-soaked cushion while she was playing, that was the last straw. She is now at a clinic for gaming addiction.

Have you had to restrict video games in your household? Has someone been hooked so bad to one game that you had to have an intervention?