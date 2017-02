Christie Brinkley is back in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and she looks fabulous! She first covered the magazine in 1979 and then she set a record by landing the covers for the next 2-years. And now at the age of 63, she’s back! This time she brought along two very special guests. Brinkley is joined by her daughters, Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18, in the magazine, on newsstands Feb. 15th.