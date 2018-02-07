A deadly wrongway crash killed two Treasure Coast teens last night on Okeechobee Road in Fort Pierce.

The teen girls were killed in the accident after a 98 -year-old man was driving on the wrong side of the road, says a release by FHP.

Santia Myriah Feketa, 17, of Fort Pierce and Britney Lee Poindexter, 16, of Port St. Lucie died in the crash according to a release.

98-year-old Walter Arther Roney of Dearborn, Michigan was identified as the driver by FHP. In the passenger seat was Caroyln Elizabeth-Evans Burns, 75, of Brighton, Michigan.

Both Roney and Burns are hospitalized this morning. The crash remains under investigation.

The post 98-year-old RV Driver Hits and Kills Two Teens Head-on in Fort Pierce appeared first on 850 WFTL.