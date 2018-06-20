A “Childproof” Ladder Is Not So “Childproof!”

Do you have one of these ladders? If you do…be DILIGENT! A pool ladder meant to protect children from drowning is completely failing at its job. A diaper wearing toddler found a way to defeat the safety feature almost immediately. In a video posted by a Massachusetts family, their 2-year old son manages to climb onto the pool deck by using the built-in slats on the front of the locking ladder. The mother grabs the child before he is able to fall in. The father of the child, Keith Wyman, is now imploring parents to watch their children at all times while around the pool, because “You can’t not watch them for one second because it only took him 2-seconds to climb that thing without stairs!” The ladder, made by Vinyl Works Canada, currently retails for $638 and claims to be a “super-strong entry system that is a hybrid between a ladder and step.”