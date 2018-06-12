A Furry Thief Wreaks Havoc At Disney World!
By Tracy St. George
|
Jun 12, 2018 @ 12:15 PM

A shoplifting squirrel was caught on camera pilfering candy from a shop at Disney World!! The video taken at the Magic Kingdom shows the squirrel (most likely going to be a star one day of his own Disney film) tearing through the candy shelf, then being shooed away, but not before dragging out a bag the size of its body. I love that he took Peanut M&M’s…those are my jam.

Brianna Bradshaw captured and posted the vid which has been viewed over a million times.

Personally, I think Raccoons make the best thieves!  Ever have an animal steal your stuff?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Meal Kits Are Hitting the Grocery Store Shelves Babs Is Coming To Netflix!!!!!! It Feels So Good When You #BroadcastGood Is Jennifer Ready For The PGA Tour?! 9-year-old Fortnite addict goes to rehab Jennifer Has A Superpower…She’s A Mermaid!
Comments