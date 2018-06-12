A Furry Thief Wreaks Havoc At Disney World!

A shoplifting squirrel was caught on camera pilfering candy from a shop at Disney World!! The video taken at the Magic Kingdom shows the squirrel (most likely going to be a star one day of his own Disney film) tearing through the candy shelf, then being shooed away, but not before dragging out a bag the size of its body. I love that he took Peanut M&M’s…those are my jam.

Brianna Bradshaw captured and posted the vid which has been viewed over a million times.

Personally, I think Raccoons make the best thieves! Ever have an animal steal your stuff?