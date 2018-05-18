A New Alarming Trend With Soccer Moms
By Jennifer Ross
|
May 18, 2018 @ 7:31 AM

Please don’t try this at home.  Brie-ing” is an alarming overseas trend causing problems here in South Florida and across the United States. Women are replacing wine with MDMA at dinner parties.  “Brie cheese on its own with a glass of wine sounds like a really nice dinner, but throw the ecstasy in the mix and I would probably turn down that invitation… The risky trend took off after one European woman says she grew tired of typical dinner parties and wanted a way break down the barrier between friends. For thos who don;t know, MDMA is crystalized meth!  NOT GOOD 

