A ‘Parks & Recreation’ reunion?

Treat Yo’ Self to news about a potential reunion for the cast of Parks and Recreation.

Show starts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman appeared on Ellen Thursday to promote their new show, Making It, and of course Parks and Recreation came up.

When Ellen DeGeneres asked them about a possible reunion, Poehler said, “I’ll speak for everybody and say we would all do it. I think we’d all do it someday. It’d be amazing.”

Offerman said, “We said that if Beyoncé would play the mayor, we’d bring the show back. That’s Beyoncé Knowles, the singer, the entertainer.”

Would you like to see a Parks and Recreation reunion?