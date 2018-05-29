A Real Life Spiderman

Spiderman is REAL. This is an amazing story of a real life hero! President Emmanuel Macron calls him a hero and yesterday a migrant from Mali, who scaled an apartment building to save a child dangling from a balcony, was rewarded with an offer of French citizenship and a job as a firefighter. Gassama, dubbed “Spiderman” in the press, climbed five stories up the apartment building, moving from balcony to balcony, and whisked a 4-year-old boy to safety as a crowd below screamed. Gassama said he has authorization to stay legally in Italy, which is where he landed in Europe in 2014 after a more than a year in Libya and a trip across the Mediterranean Sea. He came to France in September to join his older brother, who has lived in France for decades. Gassama to Macron that he and some friends saw the young child hanging from a fifth-floor balcony and he didn’t think twice about what to do. “When I started to climb, it gave me courage to keep climbing.” Meanwhile, the father of the child was detained overnight for alleged parental neglect, and is to appear in court in September. He left the child alone while he shopped, then lingered to play Pokemon Go.