A Royal Wedding Comparison

Most of us saw the Royal Wedding on Saturday, but here’s a comparison of Princess Diana, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s weddings. Interesting to see the differences and similarities.

But there was something for everyone at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle; the British traditions, two beautiful dresses, a carriage procession, an electric Jaguar…but some of the ceremony’s most notable moments were its celebrations of diversity. An estimated 29.2 million people in the U.S. tuned in to watch the American actress marry the prince, but ABC’s Cheri Preston saw it all from the streets of Windsor. The new role of Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, is now outlined on the royal family’s official website and emphasizes her “lifelong commitment” to social justice and women’s empowerment. She and husband Prince Harry will live at Kensington Palace in London and the Duchess will undertake “royal duties in support of The Queen, both in the UK and overseas.” Prominently displayed on the site for the notoriously apolitical family is a quote from her 2015 speech to the UN: “I am proud to be a woman and a feminist.” ABC’s Tom Rivers was in Windsor for the wedding.

The royal wedding was on Saturday, in case you slept through the weekend. And they actually used the same old wedding vows as us commoners. Including “for richer, for poorer,” which probably won’t apply in their case.

Prince Charles walked Meghan Markle down the aisle at the Royal Wedding Saturday. Guests included Oprah, George Clooney, Elton John, and the Beckhams . . . and Pippa Middleton was dressed like a can of Arizona Green Tea.